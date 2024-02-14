 Skip to main content

Xiaomi 14 Ultra leaks as pricing surfaces with no ‘Pro’ model in Europe

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Feb 14 2024 - 12:35 pm PT
0 Comments

The Xiaomi 14 series is set to make its global debut later this month, and now we’ve got price leaks as well as images of the upcoming “Ultra” model.

Dealabs has new information on the pricing of the Xiaomi 14 series globally. The Xiaomi 14 and 14 Pro, which launched in China late last year, are set to hit the global market in countries across Europe and more.

According to this new report, the series will start at €1,099 for the base Xiaomi 14 and goes up to €1,499 for the Xiaomi 14 Ultra. The Ultra sees no change in price, while the base model jumps up slightly from the Xiaomi 13’s pricing of €999.

Missing from that list, though, is the Xiaomi 14 Pro which apparently may not see a global launch.

That’d be a shakeup to the lineup, as the Xiaomi 13 series included a Pro globally. It’s entirely possible that the source information for this particular leak is just lacking the Pro model, but it certainly seems like the Pro may just not be coming to the global market, especially as another price leak earlier this week also lacked any evidence of the Pro.

Meanwhile, images of the Xiaomi 14 Ultra have also surfaced this week from multiple sources, including @MysteryLupin on Twitter/X.

