Google Store selling Chromecast with Google TV HDMI extension cable

Avatar for Abner Li  | Jan 26 2024 - 8:36 am PT
5 Comments

The nature of the dongle form factor means that those devices are often placed in challenging connectivity environments. For the Chromecast with Google TV, the Google Store is now selling a HDMI Extension Cable. 

The HDMI (4K@60Hz) Extension Cable comes in at 2 feet and is made by Cable Matters. It features Made for Google certification, even though a Chromecast category does not yet exist on the official site: “This product has been certified by Cable Matters to meet Google’s compatibility standards.” The brand is also part of the Works with Chromebook program with various cables and adapters.

This shielded cable “prevents Bluetooth interference between Chromecast with Google TV and a remote control.” You simply plug in the white cable to your TV and your Chromecast to the other end. 

This new addition to the (US) Google Store costs $19.99. It joins other accessories like Google’s Ethernet Adapter, which is still 10/100 Mbps, and costs the same.

