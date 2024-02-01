Honor Magic V2 RSR and Magic 6 series set to launch globally at MWC

It’s becoming a busy time for tech with CES and Galaxy Unpacked just a few weeks ago, and now MWC is coming up at the end of the month. That means new phones, and Honor is coming to the MWC stage with a global launch on February 25th for its latest foldable and the Magic 6 series.

At this event, Honor is going to announce global pricing and availability for the recently teased Porsche Design Honor Magic V2 RSR as well as global availability of the Honor Magic 6 series. Last year’s Honor Magic 5 Pro was one of my favorite phones, really nailing everything. The 6 Pro, which is already available in China, seems to improve on all of that while bringing new features like a 180MP periscope camera.

The Honor Magic V2 RSR is already starting to get into reviewers hands, and it truly is a great phone. I’ve been playing with it for a few days already, and it’s probably one of the best foldable if not the best foldable that will be available this year.

The upcoming event is scheduled on February 25 at 2pm Central European Time (CET). MWC takes place in the days to follow.

Those interested in attending the event virtually will have of live streaming directly accessible through Honor’s official website.

More to expect at MWC: