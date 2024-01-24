 Skip to main content

Oppo reaches licensing deal with Nokia after halting sales in parts of Europe

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Jan 24 2024 - 9:04 am PT
1 Comment

Over the past couple of years, a patent dispute between Oppo and Nokia has led to smartphones from Oppo and OnePlus leaving Europe. That may soon change, though, as a licensing deal has been reached.

In 2022, both Oppo and OnePlus were forced to cease sales in Germany, with other departures later on. There were rumors in early 2023 that the two brands would depart Europe entirely, as well as evidence that Oppo was moving away from France too.

But now, things are finally looking up.

Oppo and Nokia has today announced a new global licensing deal. The deal seems to cover the issues that Nokia challenged with Oppo in court in Europe, which is what led to Oppo being forced to halt sales in Germany.

There’s no word on when Oppo will fully return to the affected markets, but this is certainly great news for the company. Notably, Reuters points out that under the new deal, Oppo will make “catch-up payments to cover the periods of non-payment.” Nokia also directly said that the deal “resolves all pending patent litigation between the parties, in all jurisdictions.”

Oppo’s Feng Ying says in a press release:

We are pleased to have reached this global patent cross-license agreement with Nokia, which includes cross-licensing for 5G standard-essential patents. This agreement reflects the mutual recognition and respect for each other’s intellectual property and lays the foundation for future collaboration between OPPO and Nokia. OPPO continues to advocate for reasonable royalty fees and a long-term approach to intellectual property that supports the resolution of disputes through amicable negotiations and mutual respect for the value of all intellectual property.

More on Oppo:

Follow Ben: Twitter/XThreads, and Instagram

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

Nokia

Nokia
Oppo

Oppo

Author

Avatar for Ben Schoon Ben Schoon

Ben is a Senior Editor for 9to5Google.

Find him on Twitter @NexusBen. Send tips to schoon@9to5g.com or encrypted to benschoon@protonmail.com.

Ben Schoon's favorite gear

Google Pixel Watch 2

Ben's smartwatch of choice with his phone is the Google Pixel Watch 2.

samsung galaxy s24 ultra

Reserve Galaxy S24

Reserve the Galaxy S24 series for free and get a $50 credit, no obligation required.