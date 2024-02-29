Google Pixel now makes up 3% of phones shipped in North America

Google’s Pixel series has been slowly growing over the past few years, with 2023 being its best year to date with 10 million devices sold. According to more new data, Google Pixel made up around 3% of smartphones sold in North America during the last few months of 2023.

Counterpoint Research published data recently on the global smartphone market through Q4 2023. During the quarter, which includes ever-so-important holiday sales, Apple took a commanding top spot at 23% of all shipments with Samsung behind at 16%, a 9% drop year-over-year. Samsung still took the top slot annually, though.

Xiaomi took third place at 13%, with Vivo and Oppo at 7%. Honor took up the last spot on the report, with 5% of the global market. Counterpoint brings out that Xiaomi grew 23% year-over-year, Honor hit 27% growth, while Huawei actually managed undisclosed “triple digit” growth.

Looking at regional stats, Samsung and Apple trade back and forth for the top two spots in major markets, but it’s also interesting to look at North America in particular. Apple is unsurprisingly in first place at a whopping 62% of shipments, with Samsung at 18%. Motorola then takes third place at 8%, while T-Mobile and HMD global managed 2% each for Q4 2023.

Google Pixel, meanwhile, managed 3% share during Q4 2023. That’s up from 1% back in 2021.

This comes on the back of a report that Google shipped 10 million Pixels in 2023, and also not long after we heard just how well the Pixel has been doing in Japan. Data from Wave7 Reseach also shows that, over the holidays, Google’s Pixel kept around 3% share across major US carriers. That’s been reasonably steady over the past year or two, implying that at least a small portion of this added growth could be coming from other channels, like the Google Store.

Of course, these numbers vary quarter to quarter, but it’s pretty clear that google is finally making some real progress.

More on Google Pixel:

Follow Ben: Twitter/X, Threads, and Instagram