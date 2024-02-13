Pixel is now the ‘Official Mobile Phone’ of the National Women’s Soccer League

Google’s latest initiative to promote the Pixel brand is a multi-year partnership with the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL).

Like with the NBA, Google Pixel is the Official Mobile Phone of the NWSL, “one of the fastest-growing leagues in professional sports.” It encompasses: Angel City FC, Bay FC, Boston, Chicago Red Stars, Houston Dash, Kansas City Current, NJ/NY Gotham FC, North Carolina Courage, Orlando Pride, Portland Thorns FC, Racing Louisville FC, San Diego Wave FC, Seattle Reign FC, Utah Royals FC, and Washington Spirit.

A “Pitchside with Pixel” program will give “fans exclusive, behind-the-scenes access to highlights and an intimate glimpse into players’ experiences on and off the field,” including from tunnels, sidelines, and press conferences, courtesy of Google’s camera. It will be shared to NWSL and Google linear, digital, and social channels.

…Google will sponsor and administer a contest for U.S.-based fans. Fourteen winners will be selected, each earning the chance to be part of the Pitchside with Pixel program at a regular season match, providing an opportunity for fans to represent and feature their favorite NWSL club on the league’s website social channels.

Pixel will also be the “Presenting Partner of the NWSL Playoffs and Championship,” so expect to see the Google brand during those high-profile moments.

This follows similar partnerships with the Arsenal and Liverpool Football Club, as well as Pixel Frauen-Bundesliga in Germany. Google was also the Global Partner of Women’s Basketball and Women’s World Cup (FIBA).

