Google Messages RCS is not working on rooted, custom ROM Android phones

In recent weeks, Android users with rooted or bootloader unlocked phones have found that RCS in Google Messages does not work.

Specifically, users cannot send or receive RCS messages. According to one report, a phone number might pass verification, but Rich Communication Services functionality does not actually work. Another example shows messages disappearing after tapping the send button.

Compared to when Google Wallet fails, there is no user-facing error message that indicates something went wrong. As such, users could be unaware that they’re missing chats.

Google confirmed to us today that some of those phones are prevented from using RCS, and cited the need to prevent spam and abuse by making sure devices abide by the RCS standard’s “operating measures.”

Impacted users have found that SMS/MMS continues to work on those rooted devices or phones that have their bootloader unlocked, which is needed to install a custom ROM. Google pointed to that continued availability of SMS as a fallback when RCS is not available.

Google Wallet’s error message

This RCS issue was particularly prevalent in late November and has been intermittently popping up since then, including reports of issues starting today.

That said, those who are savvy enough to root have found a straightforward enough fix that involves bypassing the safety feature (Play Integrity API) that looks to be responsible for preventing RCS access.

Compared to Google Pay, banking, and other similar apps not working when you root, blocking key communication functionality on your Android device is a step too far for many. At the same time, preventing spam is a valid concern, but hopefully there are less blunt ways to protect RCS users that don’t infringe on Android’s customizability. Google should also better communicate to users when it’s not available.

