‘Snapdragon X Series’ is Qualcomm’s new name for PC chips with Oryon CPU

Following a naming update for smartphones in 2021, Qualcomm today announced the new “Snapdragon X Series” brand for its upcoming PC chipsets that feature the in-house Oryon CPU.

In November of 2021, Qualcomm introduced the standalone “Snapdragon” brand, single-digit, and generation naming scheme, like the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2.

Today, the chipmaker says the “all-new naming architecture for our platforms to align with how we are revolutionizing the next generation of PC experiences,” adding how the “X identifier distinguishes our PC platforms from other Snapdragon product categories.” Before this, Qualcomm was up to the Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3.

This is specifically, unsurprisingly, in reference to Windows-powered computers. Qualcomm has nothing to share today about the Snapdragon 7c line of chips that’s found in Chromebooks.

More details, like the first announcement, are coming at the end of this month (alongside the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3), but until then Qualcomm is describing the Nuvia-derived Oryon CPU as being a “quantum leap forward in performance and power efficiency.” The other focus is a neural processing unit (NPU) for on-device generative AI.

In the Snapdragon series, X joins numerals (8, 7, 6, 4) for smartphones, G for gaming handhelds, XR2+ and AR1 for headsets/glasses, and W5 for wearables.

