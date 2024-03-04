Pixel Watch March 2024 update rolling out

Google is rolling out the latest Pixel Watch and Pixel Watch 2 update with the March 2024 security patch today.

The Pixel Watch is now on the “March 5, 2024” security patch level. Based on Wear OS 4, TWD9.240205.001.A3 is the build number for all four models.

The Pixel Watch March 2023 update changelog notes the monthly security patch and:

Additionally, new apps and features have recently launched for Pixel Watches, including support for transit directions with Google Maps, along with Pixel Watch 2 Fitbit features, which will be available on Pixel Watch. Visit this page to learn more .

The March Feature Drop is a particularly big update for the original Pixel Watch. You get the Fitbit Relax breathing app and Auto Workout Mode, which detects when you start/stop running, walking, elliptical, spinning, outdoor bike, treadmill, or rowing.

Pace Training tracks whether you’re within or outside your target. Then there’s Heart Zone Training to see what personalized zone you’re performing at with accompanying haptic and verbal notifications.

Tapping the “Your watch is up to date” screen (Settings > System > System updates) multiple times initiates the download. To speed up the process, open Connectivity preferences and disable Bluetooth to force Wi-Fi. The OTA images can be found here.

