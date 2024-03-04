Samsung Galaxy S24 series see first cash deals from $700, JBL Authentics Assistant speakers, more

The very first cash deals are finally here on Samsung’s new Galaxy S24 smartphones. Pricing across the new trio starts at $700 with $100 or more in savings to go alongside the second-best prices on the Galaxy Z Flip 5 – if you’re in the market for a foldable. Plus, JBL’s new Authentics Assistant smart speakers start from $299. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Samsung’s new Galaxy S24 smartphones see first cash deals

The very first cash deals are now live on Samsung’s newest Galaxy S24 series smartphones. Courtesy of Amazon and Best Buy, the savings are live for the first time since all of the launch promotions back in late January and early February. Right now, you can get the Galaxy S24 Ultra 256GB for $1,150. This is down from $1,300 and marking a new all-time low. Also at Best Buy. It’s the first chance to save on the 256GB capacity and also $30 below the value of the previous discount. That gives you $150 savings for bringing home the latest flagship from Samsung, which you can read all about over in our hands-on coverage.

The new Galaxy S24 Ultra is Samsung’s high-end smartphone that comes centered around a 6.8-inch QHD+ display with a variable 120Hz refresh rate. It has a brighter 2,600-nit brightnes sand comes powered by the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip, with Android 14 One UI 6.1 out of the box. All of that enables the big AI selling points like Google’s new Circle to Search feature, alongside the same processing for photos and videos taken on its 200 MP primary camera.

A new 5,000mAh battery offers extra juice and also now has a quick charging feature that gets you up to 65% capacity in just 30 minutes. Did I forget to mention that the S Pen comes standard and can click right into the handset? Because that has to be one of the best parts.

Alongside the Ultra flagship, you can also score much of the same first discounts with the Galaxy S24 and its larger S24+ counterpart. Each of these new handsets feature the same Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip and focus on AI tech, just in smaller packages than the 6.8-inch smartphone we detailed above. Here’s a breakdown of the savings for each.

Second-best prices live on JBL’s new Authentics Assistant smart speakers

Amazon is now marking down the new lineup of JBL Authentics smart speakers. These new Google Assistant offerings also arrive with Alexa and just launched last fall. Now, the Authentics 300 is a highlight at $379. It drops from the usual $450 price tag and marks the second-best discount so far. This is $71 off while also coming within $29 of the all-time low set just once before. Today’s offer is one of the first chances to save period after skipping out on Black Friday last year. We found that it hits all of the right notes in our hands-on review.

The story with the new JBL Authentics 300 may be headlined by its smart features, but we have to at talk about the eye-catching design first. There’s a classic retro build that pairs a leather-like enclosure with a grid-textured grille on the front – all with brushed metal accenting. Premium build aside, JBL packs dual tweeters and a downward-firing passive radiator into the form-factor.

There’s Bluetooth for pairing right to your smartphone for playing music, as well as Wi-Fi to summon your smart assistant of course. Both Alexa and Google Assistant make the cut, turning this already nifty looking speaker into a smart home for controlling smart home gear, conversing with the digital helpers, and streaming music directly from your preferred service. The JBL Authentics 300 speaker manages to pull that off with 8 hours of battery life for untethered playback.

You’ll also find a pair of other JBL Authentics speakers on sale today, too. Both the smaller and larger counterparts to the 300 model join the deals as some of the very first chances to save at their respective prices below.

Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip 5 lands at second-best prices

Amazon now offers the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 for $850. This discounts the unlocked 256GB folding smartphone in all four colors from its usual $1,000 price tag. It’s $150 off and the second-best price we’ve seen. Today’s offer is within $50 of the all-time low from back over Black Friday and Cyber Monday, while also marking the best discount we’ve seen since. The savings continue over to the 512GB capacity, which drops to $970 from its usual $1,120 price tag – the same $150 discount. We break down the experience in our hands-on review, as well.

Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip 5 takes on a more casual approach to folding devices with a design that’s inspired by old-school flip phones. Not changing it up all too much from last year’s model, there’s the same treatment that this smartphone’s bigger brother is getting with the new Snapdragon 8+ Gen 2 chip and refreshed hinge mechanism. The interior 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 120Hz display remains the same, while the exterior panel is getting a major upgrade to take on the likes of Motorola with a larger design that can show much more content, has a full keyboard for replies, and can run full apps.

Best trade-in deals

9to5Google also keeps tabs on all the best trade-in deals on Android smartphones and more every month. Be sure to check out this month’s best trade-in deals when you decide it’s time to upgrade your device, or simply head over to our trade-in partner directly if you want to recycle, trade, or sell your used devices for cash and support 9to5Google along the way!

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Moza SGP Sequential Shifter review: High quality at a reasonable price [Video]

Turtle Beach Stealth Ultra review: The premium Xbox controller you’ve been waiting for [Video]

Hands-on: Sony Inzone Buds are my new favorite wireless gaming earbuds [Video]