Microsoft confirms March 21 event for new Surface hardware and Copilot AI

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Mar 7 2024 - 6:40 am PT
After reports surfaced earlier this week, Microsoft has officially confirmed a March 21 event for Surface, Windows, and Copilot AI.

Announced on a very brief event page posted this morning, Microsoft will host a digital-only event on March 21, 2024 at 9am PT which will see news about Copilot AI, Windows, and Surface hardware.

Microsoft says:

Advancing the new era of work with Copilot

Tune in here for the latest in scaling AI in your environment with Copilot, Windows, and Surface.

While there’s no official word on exactly what will be announced, a report earlier this week noted that new Surface hardware including the Surface Pro 10 and Surface Laptop 6 should be announced, and new Copilot AI features for Windows may also be showcased. The new hardware, the report noted, would include Microsoft’s first devices powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon X Elite chips.

