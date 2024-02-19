 Skip to main content

Microsoft Edge now only grabs data from other browsers when you give it permission

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Feb 19 2024 - 7:48 am PT
0 Comments

Recently Microsoft Edge was caught sneakily grabbing data from Google Chrome and other browsers following Windows updates, but there was also an apparent glitch going on where Edge would grab that data even if you didn’t give it permission. Now, that bug has supposedly been fixed.

For the past couple of years, Microsoft’s Chromium-based Edge browser has had support for pulling data from other browsers (focused on Chrome) to keep Edge up to date if you used it. The feature has been pushed pretty aggressively as of late, with Windows updates showing a prompt that cannot be closed which tries to get your permission to do this.

However, for some, that update wasn’t the cause of Edge copying data from Chrome.

A glitch within Edge would activate this feature for some users without their permission, which led to a lot of confusion on how Edge was getting this data. In a recent changelog for the latest stable version of Edge, Microsoft says (in a roundabout way) that this issue has been fixed.

Edge has a feature that provides an option to import browser data on each launch from other browsers with user consent. This feature’s state might not have been syncing and displaying correctly across multiple devices. This is fixed.

So, now, Microsoft Edge should only be importing browser data from Google Chrome and other browsers when you give it permission to do so. This isn’t to say that Microsoft won’t be sneaky about trying to get that permission, but at the very least, Edge won’t do it on its own.

More on Microsoft Edge:

Follow Ben: Twitter/XThreads, and Instagram

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

Microsoft Edge

Microsoft Edge

Author

Avatar for Ben Schoon Ben Schoon

Ben is a Senior Editor for 9to5Google.

Find him on Twitter @NexusBen. Send tips to schoon@9to5g.com or encrypted to benschoon@protonmail.com.

Ben Schoon's favorite gear

Google Pixel Watch 2

Ben's smartwatch of choice with his phone is the Google Pixel Watch 2.

samsung galaxy s24 ultra

Reserve Galaxy S24

Reserve the Galaxy S24 series for free and get a $50 credit, no obligation required.