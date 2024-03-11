Google rolls out tweaked Finance Watchlist widget

The Google app on Android has rolled out an updated “Finance Watchlist” widget that offers a pair of usability tweaks following its mid-to-late 2023 introduction.

“Your watchlist” — instead of “Watchlist” — now appears first with the refresh button in the top-right corner. This line previously appeared at the very bottom of the widget and might have required you to scroll down to access. Instead of tapping and opening Google Search to get the latest info, it’s now slightly faster to stay on the homescreen.

Another new addition is the last “Updated” time that appears next to refresh or on the next line depending on the width of your widget. This is a nice addition to see when the data last refreshed and make sure you have the latest price.

We’re seeing this tweaked Finance Watchlist widget rolled out on Google app 15.9 in the stable channel.

Meanwhile, we’re still waiting for the Google app’s Sports widget that we spotted in December. In that time, Apple Sports was released, with both working to offer real-time scores.

