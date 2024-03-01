 Skip to main content

Google app gives its Search and Lens shortcuts a fresh new look [Gallery]

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Mar 1 2024 - 11:02 am PT
0 Comments

The Google app on Android is starting to roll out a new design for context-aware buttons that extends out of the search bar.

Showing up now in the latest beta versions of the Google app on Android, a tweak to the search bar shows four buttons underneath the search bar by default. These default to Gallery, Translate, Homework, and Sing.

Gallery allows you to upload images to Lens from your device. Translate uses Lens to translate text seen by your camera. Homework lets you take a picture of a homework question to get help from Lens. Finally, Sing lets you sing or hum a song to get an identification on that song.

These buttons are somewhat context-aware, too, with a Screenshot button appearing if you’ve recently taken a screenshot. This automatically pulls your most recent screenshot into Lens and immediately finds context from it.

All of this functionality is existing in the Google app, but this new UI surfaces it in a flashy new way.

The Google app doesn’t seem to be widely rolling this out, but it has appeared in the beta version 15.8.38.29 for my own devices, but not for some others. Are you seeing the new UI? Let us know in the comments.

More on Google:

Follow Ben: Twitter/XThreads, and Instagram

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

Google

Google

Stay up to date on news from Google headquarters…
Google app

Google app
Google Lens

Author

Avatar for Ben Schoon Ben Schoon

Ben is a Senior Editor for 9to5Google.

Find him on Twitter @NexusBen. Send tips to schoon@9to5g.com or encrypted to benschoon@protonmail.com.

Ben Schoon's favorite gear

Google Pixel Watch 2

Ben's smartwatch of choice with his phone is the Google Pixel Watch 2.

samsung galaxy s24 ultra

Reserve Galaxy S24

Reserve the Galaxy S24 series for free and get a $50 credit, no obligation required.