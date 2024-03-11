‘TikTok Photos’ surfaces as an app exclusively for sharing photos

Amid a potential ban in the US, TikTok appears to be working on a new app, “TikTok Photos,” which would be about sharing photos instead of short-form videos.

TikTok has built its massively popular social media platform on top of short-form videos, a trend that’s since extended to YouTube, Instagram, and other popular apps. Now, though, TikTok appears to be going after Instagram’s original mainstay, pictures.

Code in the latest TikTok app for Android spotted by TheSpandroid reveals work on “TikTok Photos.”

Strings describe the app saying that it will help users to “reach other like-minded people who enjoy photo posts.” An option in the main TikTok app would also allow users to sync photo posts between the regular TikTok app and their profile there with their profile on the new app.

TikTok Photos will be launched soon, we hope to help you gain new audiences in the new app. If the switch is on, we’ll sync your public photos to the new app, whether you close the pop-up or not.

There’s no word on when this app would launch besides the code saying it will “be launched soon.”

Also found in the app were a few variations of an icon for “TikTok Photos.”

Would you use a pictures-only version of TikTok? Let us know in the comments below.

