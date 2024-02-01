 Skip to main content

Google now sources TikTok videos in some Featured Snippets and AI-powered ‘SGE’

Ben Schoon  | Feb 1 2024
Google Search is starting to pull information from TikTok videos in results, featuring the information quite prominently.

TikTok is a bit of a controversial platform, but regardless of where you might stand, it’s impossible to ignore the impact of and sheer amount of content on the platform. TikTok “hacks,” as they’re called, can surface inventive new ways of handling tasks and, sometimes, they’re actually really good ideas and provide good answers to questions.

Spotted by SearchEngineLand, Google Search is starting to pull information from TikTok into featured positions in search results.

TikTok videos have always been able to show in search results, but they were never given prominent positioning. Now, TikTok videos and their descriptions are starting to appear in Google’s Featured Snippets as well as the AI-powered “Search Generative Experience,” otherwise known as “SGE.” The screenshots below come from Louise Parker and Carrie Rose, as posted to LinkedIn.

Likely, Google is making this move (or at least testing it out) in an effort to appeal to younger users. Over the past couple of years, it’s become abundantly clear that TikTok is effectively a search engine for Gen Z users. Notably, TikTok recently started adding a button that integrates Google Search results into TikTok search results as well.

