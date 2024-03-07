New Pixel Superfan wallpapers celebrate Mint Pixel 8 launch [Gallery]

Google has released some overdue “Exclusive Pixel Superfans wallpapers” to celebrate the recent launch of the Mint Google Pixel 8 and 8 Pro.

In an email to those registered for the UK version of the Pixel Superfan program, the company offered “Googler-designed wallpapers” with a heavy Mint emphasis to adorn your Pixel 8 (or any other Pixel) with:

Give your Pixel a minty fresh makeover. Check out these Mint-themed, Googler-designed wallpapers, just for Superfans.

The Googler behind these Mint-inspired wallpapers is Selim Cinek, a senior staff software engineer who has over 10 years experience working within the Android SystemUI team. Selim’ is’s team’s focus is motion, graphics, and performance. His team is also behind the recent AI wallpaper feature. This is currently limited to the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro – but is expected to come to more devices in the future.

Two wallpapers have been shared, offering aerial views of Selim’s recent travels featuring a Mint twist for Pixel Superfans. Each wallpaper measures 4736 × 3432 pixels or 16.25 megapixels, which will allow you to adjust and crop to fit your device display without a quality hit.

“Sandy Walkway” was taken by Selim on his honeymoon in the Maldives on an island in the Baa Atoll:

He [Selim] used a drone to capture this photo, titled “Sandy Walkway,” on his honeymoon in the Maldives. It’s an exclusive part of a larger collection photographed on an island in the Baa Atoll.

The second untitled wallpaper is another aerial photo, this time taken in the Yucatan peninsula, Mexico:

He [Selim] was able to capture this aerial photo of a cenote during a recent trip to the Yucatan peninsula in Mexico. Cenotes are natural sinkholes generated from the collapse of limestone bedrock, exposing the groundwater underneath. The captivating blend of culture and nature in this area has made it a place close to his heart, one he always looks forward to returning to.

The full-resolution versions can be downloaded here, with Google removing the previous gallery with every new wallpaper collection – so be quick – even if you don’t have a Mint Pixel 8 or 8 Pro.

