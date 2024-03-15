Samsung’s cheaper Galaxy Z Fold 6 to lack S Pen as Huawei challenges on foldables

Ahead of its launch event later this year, we’re getting more info about Samsung’s cheaper Galaxy Z Fold 6 which will lack S Pen support.

ETNews reports that the more affordable Galaxy Z Fold 6 will not support S Pen input, something the publication had previously mentioned was likely. Apparently, this will be the primary difference between the two devices, the second of which is said to be called an “Ultra.”

This also comes as Samsung faces unprecedented competition in the foldable market. Where the brand enjoyed commanding the market mostly unchallenged since the Galaxy Fold’s debut in 2019, more brands are challenging that. In the US, the Pixel Fold, OnePlus Open, and Motorola Razr series put up solid arguments against Samsung’s lineup, but the situation is more dire for Samsung in other markets.

In China, according to display-focused analysts at DSCC, Samsung has actually lost its number one position, with Huawei taking the top slot. Of the top 10 foldables sold in the country, Samsung made up the lowest four slots, with devices from Huawei, Oppo, Honor, and Xiaomi having the better-selling devices.

Huawei, in fact, is expected to pass Samsung in foldable marketshare globally for the first and second quarters of 2024, but DSCC expects the cheaper Fold 6 to help Samsung reclaim that slot.

Galaxy Z Fold 6 is expected to debut in July.

