Honor Magic 6 RSR has a 5,000 nit ‘dual-layer display’ with improved lifespan

Fresh off of the global launch of the Magic 6 Pro, Honor is this week launching the Magic 6 RSR (and Ultimate) which gets a new display that’s supposed to hold up better over time.

The Honor Magic 6 RSR and Magic 6 Ultimate are two variations of the same device, which at their core are also very similar to the Magic 6 Pro. Main specs include Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, a 180MP telephoto camera, and Honor’s pretty clever AI features.

What’s new this time around? That starts with the outer design. The Magic 6 Ultimate has a funky square-ish camera module with a textured backplate that has metal extending from the camera. It’s a really cool look, but perhaps match by the RSR. That device, made in collaboration with Porsche Design, has a sleek racing-equse look with a hexagon camera module. It also comes in the same “Frozen Berry” color as used on the Porsche Taycan EV.

The camera itself is also slightly tweaked. The main 50MP sensor is swapped out with the H9800, another 50MP sensor that has better dynamic range. The new setup should also have faster autofocus.

The display, though, seems to be the biggest overall upgrade.

The 6.8-inch display is an OLED at FHD+ with peak brightness hitting 5,000 nits during HDR (1,800 otherwise). It also has the same NanoCrystal Shield as the Magic V2 RSR, which Honor claims improves the scratch-resistance. But it’s also a “dual-layer Tandem Display.” Honor claims that the display’s lifespan is improved by “600%” with display brightness supposedly only dropping 1% after the first three years of use. Personally, I’ve never really worried about the lifespan of the display on my phone, but Honor’s claim here pretty much ensures that the display would never die within the lifetime of the phone itself.

The Honor Magic 6 Ultimate and Magic 6 RSR are both going on sale in China now, with the RSR coming to the global market (not the US) sometime in Q2 2024.

Honor Magic 6 RSR Honor Magic 6 RSR Honor Magic 6 RSR Honor Magic 6 Ultimate Honor Magic 6 Ultimate Honor Magic 6 Ultimate

More on Honor:

Follow Ben: Twitter/X, Threads, and Instagram