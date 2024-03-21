GeForce Now hit with global outage at the same time as PlayStation Network goes down

For the second time this month, Nvidia’s GeForce Now is facing a global outage, and it comes at the same time as Sony’s PlayStation Network is also experiencing an outage.

As confirmed on Nvidia’s status page, service is down globally. Nvidia confirmed the GeForce Now outage at 9:50am PT on March 21 saying:

GeForce NOW is currently experiencing a global outage. We are working on a fix to bring back the service as soon as possible. Thank you for your patience!

Local servers, according to the page, are operational, with Nvidia’s global services that operate the network being the problem at this time. Regardless of the cause, users are unable to access game streams from their devices.

In our brief testing, an error pop-up appeared.

This is the second outage Nvidia has had in March 2024.

Meanwhile, Nvidia isn’t the only gaming service struggling today. As we noticed on DownDetector, many games and the PlayStation Network all started reporting major outages around 10am PT, the same time as Nvidia. This takes out all online play for all games on PlayStation consoles, which is why many popular titles are showing outages on DownDetector.

These outages are usually resolved fairly quickly, if not within a few hours. We’ll update this post as more information is available…