Peacock is adding YouTube TV-style Multiview for the 2024 Olympics

Ahead of its start in July, NBC Peacock is showing off its new Multiview feature for the 2024 Olympics.

With The Streamable, NBC this week revealed that its streaming service, Peacock, will support watching up to four Olympic events simultaneously. The app, similar to YouTube TV, will allow users to select up for four events to watch live on the same screen.

There will be two version of this feature. The first is a “traditional” Multiview experience, where users can select four Olympic events being broadcast live and watch them on screen. The other is “Discovery Multiview,” which will be able to help pick the most important events, and there will also be on-screen text to briefly explain why the event is important such as first-time athletes, defending champions, or elimination risk events.

Peacock will begin testing this feature on other events “soon,” will full availability for subscribers during the 2024 Olympic Games.

Other features Peacock will support for the Olympics include a schedule, “Browse by Sport” filters, “Search by Star Athlete,” and supplementary replays to access key moments from the games.

The 2024 Olympics begin on July 26 from Paris.

