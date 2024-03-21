Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) leaks in three colors including ‘Mint’

According to new leaked renders, the upcoming 2024 refresh of Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is adding a new green color option.

91Mobiles unearthed new images of the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) in a new, light-green color variant. The color, supposedly called “Mint,” was found on “official listings” that are presumably no longer public. The included S Pen matches in color.

Other variants of the tablet, based on one of the images, would include black and a pink color.

Samsung has been rumored to be reviving the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite for a second time for a while now, with this 2024 refresh bringing a new chipset and other tweaks.

This tablet was first released in 2020 and was previously re-launched in 2022 with a new Snapdragon chip. The 2024 release is expected to, again, keep the same physical hardware, but swap out the chip for an Exynos 1280.

It’s still unclear when this launch is planned, but it appears to be not too far off.

