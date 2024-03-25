Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) hits Samsung’s website, still with 4GB of RAM

After rumors and leaks have been floating around for the past several weeks, Samsung has quietly launched the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) in one region.

Added to its store in Romania this week, the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) has launched. The device isn’t available for purchase directly from Samsung’s website in the region, but it is listed in its “Mint” variety that showed up just recently (likely no coincidence) in both Wi-Fi and LTE variants.

The tablet, as expected, has the same main specs as prior releases. 10.4-inch display with S Pen support, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of storage, a microSD card slot, and an 8MP rear camera backed up by a 5MP front-facing camera.

The only difference is the chipset, which Samsung doesn’t actually list by name. The chip is simply listed as an “octa-core” chip at 2.4GHz, just a tad higher than the Snapdragon chip found in the 2022 refresh. The chip itself, though, is said to be an Exynos 1280.

Unfortunately, the price isn’t listed either, somewhat implying Samsung may have jumped the gun with this listing.

