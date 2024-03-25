 Skip to main content

Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) hits Samsung’s website, still with 4GB of RAM

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Mar 25 2024 - 3:40 pm PT
0 Comments

After rumors and leaks have been floating around for the past several weeks, Samsung has quietly launched the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) in one region.

Added to its store in Romania this week, the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) has launched. The device isn’t available for purchase directly from Samsung’s website in the region, but it is listed in its “Mint” variety that showed up just recently (likely no coincidence) in both Wi-Fi and LTE variants.

The tablet, as expected, has the same main specs as prior releases. 10.4-inch display with S Pen support, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of storage, a microSD card slot, and an 8MP rear camera backed up by a 5MP front-facing camera.

The only difference is the chipset, which Samsung doesn’t actually list by name. The chip is simply listed as an “octa-core” chip at 2.4GHz, just a tad higher than the Snapdragon chip found in the 2022 refresh. The chip itself, though, is said to be an Exynos 1280.

Unfortunately, the price isn’t listed either, somewhat implying Samsung may have jumped the gun with this listing.

More on Samsung:

Follow Ben: Twitter/XThreads, and Instagram

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

Samsung

Samsung

Samsung is a technology conglomerate based out o…
Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite

Author

Avatar for Ben Schoon Ben Schoon

Ben is a Senior Editor for 9to5Google.

Find him on Twitter @NexusBen. Send tips to schoon@9to5g.com or encrypted to benschoon@protonmail.com.

Ben Schoon's favorite gear

Google Pixel Watch 2

Ben's smartwatch of choice with his phone is the Google Pixel Watch 2.

samsung galaxy s24 ultra

Reserve Galaxy S24

Reserve the Galaxy S24 series for free and get a $50 credit, no obligation required.