 Skip to main content

Google Street View expands to Kazakhstan using pickup trucks

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Mar 26 2024 - 10:21 am PT
0 Comments

Google has brought Street View on Maps to Kazakhstan in its latest expansion.

Available starting this week, Google Maps is able to show Street View imagery throughout the country of Kazakhstan. Google announced the expansion on The Keyword, explaining that imagery was captured using its smaller “Trekker” gear modified to attach to pickup trucks.

We deployed specially designed Trekkers mounted on pickup trucks, which gave us flexibility to travel across the country’s varied terrain. These Street View vehicles traveled over 42,000 kilometers — more than the length of the equator — so that people around the world can see some of the most populous cities like Semey, Aktobe, Almaty, Shymkent and Astana for themselves.

Street View in other regions often uses smaller vehicles, and in some cases even EVs, but the local terrain required something more flexible.

Sights to see in Kazakhstan include portions of the Silk Road which was used for over 1,500 years to trade from Europe to China. There’s also the Caspian Sea, various mountain ranges, and “the futuristic skyline of Astana.”

Street View is currently available in over 100 countries.

More on Google Maps:

Follow Ben: Twitter/XThreads, and Instagram

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

Google Maps

Google Maps
Google Street View

Google Street View

Author

Avatar for Ben Schoon Ben Schoon

Ben is a Senior Editor for 9to5Google.

Find him on Twitter @NexusBen. Send tips to schoon@9to5g.com or encrypted to benschoon@protonmail.com.

Ben Schoon's favorite gear

Google Pixel Watch 2

Ben's smartwatch of choice with his phone is the Google Pixel Watch 2.

samsung galaxy s24 ultra

Reserve Galaxy S24

Reserve the Galaxy S24 series for free and get a $50 credit, no obligation required.