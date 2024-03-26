Xbox Cloud Gaming rolls out mouse and keyboard support in beta

The web version of Xbox Cloud Gaming has lacked mouse and keyboard support until today. The company is enabling mouse and keyboard support in open beta.

A lot of users who want to play Xbox Game Pass games from the cloud will generally do so through the native Xbox app. From there, all of the games the company has released through the cloud are available and compatible with your hardware. However, cloud games through browsers like Google Chrome haven’t been able to take advantage of keyboard and mouse input, rendering them effectively useless on PC.

Today, Xbox Insider announced that mouse and keyboard input is now available through supported browsers for certain games in the cloud. Currently, it looks as though those supported outlets are Google Chrome and Microsoft Edge. From Xbox’s cloud site, users will be able to play from PC or Chromebook using a browser, if they choose to do so.

While the feature is freely available to subscribers, it must be enabled. Xbox notes that users can click their profile photo from the cloud site and enable “Preview features” in the settings. From there, certain games will recognize mouse and keyboard input.

It’s also worth mentioning that this doesn’t apply to every cloud title just yet. Xbox released a list of games on the cloud that will work with a mouse and keyboard from a browser.

Fortnite

ARK Survival Evolved

Sea of Thieves

Grounded

Halo Infinite

Atomic Heart

Sniper Elite 5

Deep Rock Galactic

High on Life

Zombie Army 4 Dead War

Gears Tactics

Pentiment

Doom 64

Age of Empires 2

The Xbox cloud games will also need to be in fullscreen mode for the keyboard and mouse to work properly.