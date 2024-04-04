 Skip to main content

Samsung blames Google Discover for Galaxy S23 touchscreen issues in One UI 6.1

Avatar for Damien Wilde  | Apr 4 2024 - 6:58 am PT
0 Comments
Samsung galaxy s23

Samsung is blaming the Google Discover feed for recent touchscreen issues that some Galaxy S23 owners have been experiencing after updating to One UI 6.1 – but offers a fairly simple solution.

Since rolling out One UI 6.1 to older devices, a small but notable volume of Galaxy S23 owners have complained on Reddit of screen unresponsiveness, lock-ups, and lag since the OTA arrived on their hardware. At first, it seemed this problem was limited to those with third-party displays installed – likely from repairs.

That said, buggy updates are not unusual and a few of those affected claim zero device modification. According to Samsung, the Google Discover feed could be the culprit for touchscreen performance issues on the afflicted Galaxy S23 series devices.

In a post on the firm’s Korean support forums, Samsung suggests that anyone with touchscreen issues on their S23 should try deleting any Google app data and ensure that you have the latest version of the app installed on your phone. A device restart is also recommended. Samsung also claims that this is a temporary fix until Google can solve the problem (h/t SamMobile).

Due to compatibility issues with some Google app features (Discover), the app developer is improving related servers and apps.

It’s worth noting that the problem is supplementary to the fingerprint scanner, charging, and heat issues that have been plaguing Samsung Galaxy S23 owners since One UI 6.1 began rolling out over the past few weeks. This OTA includes lots of Galaxy AI functions including Circle to Search, Chat Assist, Intpreter mode, plus much more.

To clear app data for the Google app, head to Settings > Apps > Google > Storage > Clear data. You can check if you have the latest version of the Google app via the Play Store listing. Doing this should remove any issues and help improve the touchscreen responsiveness of your Galaxy S23 handset.

More on Samsung:

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

Samsung

Samsung

Samsung is a technology conglomerate based out o…
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

Author

Avatar for Damien Wilde Damien Wilde

Damien is a UK-based video producer for 9to5Google. Find him on Twitter: @iamdamienwilde. Email: damien@9to5mac.com

Damien Wilde's favorite gear

Google Pixel 7

Google Pixel 7
Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro