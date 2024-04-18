Pocket Casts getting new redesigned widgets on Android [Gallery]

Pocket Casts for Android has long offered a single widget and an upcoming update will overhaul it, while introducing two new options for your homescreen.

The single line widget you’re familiar with is now called “Medium Player.” Cover art still appears at the left, but you also get the episode name at the top. The buttons for play, rewind, and skip are housed in a circle and squished together, which results in empty space at the right. You can shrink the widget down to make it narrower.

Meanwhile, there’s a new 1×1 “Small Player” that just shows artwork with a play/pause button. It cannot be expanded, but works nicely as a pseudo-app icon replacement.

Finally, you have the “Large Player.” You get much bigger cover art with insight into how many minutes are left in-between the title and controls. The big addition here is access to your Up Next queue with the ability to start playing something else immediately. iOS is the clear design inspiration here.

In Settings > Appearance, you can enable Dynamic Color theming (like before) to match your wallpaper, but the default look is a dark background with red buttons.

These three new widgets are currently in beta — preview program here — with version 7.62 of Pocket Casts for Android.

More on Pocket Casts: