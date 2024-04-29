Android 15 might drop At a Glance… to the bottom of your lockscreen

With Android 15, Google is testing a move of At a Glance from its top-left lockscreen position to the very bottom.

Today, At a Glance on the lockscreen mostly mirrors its Pixel Launcher homescreen position at the top-left, though there are some differences. The date and weather is displayed on one line instead of two on the lockscreen, while the clock means it’s not a perfect match.

According to Android Authority, Google is testing moving the At a Glance carousel to the bottom of the Android 15 lockscreen. From what was enabled today, it appears below the indicator for the under-display fingerprint sensor. That circle might inadvertently serve as a natural partition between the left/right At a Glance and the top/down notification list just above it.

In the early Android 15 Beta 1.2 example we have today, it somewhat interferes with the two lockscreen shortcuts, thus suggesting this is still a work in progress and might not launch this year.

A permanent position at the bottom could address how the UI changes depending on whether you have the Dynamic (large) clock enabled and whether there are any notifications. There are also the clear reachability benefits that draw a comparison with Live Activities on iOS. That said, there’s somewhat of a jarring disconnect if they are in two different (home vs. lockscreen) positions as seen in the video below.

Meanwhile, another thing to keep in mind is how the At a Glance widget available to all Android devices is now so different from the Pixel version. It’s likely that they were developed independently of each other, but it’s weird they don’t share the same design.

More on At a Glance: