 Skip to main content

Google Pixel kicked off 2024 without smartphone growth, report finds

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | May 24 2024 - 9:22 am PT
28 Comments

Google Pixel has been growing over the years, but it seems things might be stalling a bit, as smartphone shipments from Google reportedly shrunk between the end of 2023 and Q1 2024.

A new report from Canalys shared by GizChina saw Google Pixel shipments sitting at around 2 million units in Q1 2024. It’s roughly identical to Q1 2023, but compared to Q4 2023, Google saw its shipments shrink to the tune of around 1 million units, with that previous quarter in itself being down 4% from the year prior. It’s a bit of a downward trend, but nothing particularly major.

This is all based off of chipsets, with Tensor being split out into its own category, which also happens to be the smallest. Huawei has overtaken Tensor, shipping 8 million units in the same time frame.

What does that mean for Pixel? It’s probably nothing huge to worry about. Despite overall shipments seeing a slight downturn, Google is overall seeing things grow steadily. Pixel is exploding in popularity in Japan, now makes up about 3% of the North American smartphone market, and hit a milestone of 10 million shipments in 2023.

The same Canalys report also reveals that Google’s revenue on these chips is up by 36% year-over-year.

More on Google Pixel:

Follow Ben: Twitter/XThreads, and Instagram

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

Google Pixel

Google Pixel

The Pixel is the smaller of two smartphones desi…
Google Tensor

Google Tensor

Author

Avatar for Ben Schoon Ben Schoon

Ben is a Senior Editor for 9to5Google.

Find him on Twitter @NexusBen. Send tips to schoon@9to5g.com or encrypted to benschoon@protonmail.com.

Ben Schoon's favorite gear

Google Pixel Watch 2

Ben's smartwatch of choice with his phone is the Google Pixel Watch 2.

samsung galaxy s24 ultra

Reserve Galaxy S24

Reserve the Galaxy S24 series for free and get a $50 credit, no obligation required.

Manage push notifications

notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
Please wait...processing
notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
Please wait...processing