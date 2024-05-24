Google Pixel kicked off 2024 without smartphone growth, report finds

Google Pixel has been growing over the years, but it seems things might be stalling a bit, as smartphone shipments from Google reportedly shrunk between the end of 2023 and Q1 2024.

A new report from Canalys shared by GizChina saw Google Pixel shipments sitting at around 2 million units in Q1 2024. It’s roughly identical to Q1 2023, but compared to Q4 2023, Google saw its shipments shrink to the tune of around 1 million units, with that previous quarter in itself being down 4% from the year prior. It’s a bit of a downward trend, but nothing particularly major.

This is all based off of chipsets, with Tensor being split out into its own category, which also happens to be the smallest. Huawei has overtaken Tensor, shipping 8 million units in the same time frame.

What does that mean for Pixel? It’s probably nothing huge to worry about. Despite overall shipments seeing a slight downturn, Google is overall seeing things grow steadily. Pixel is exploding in popularity in Japan, now makes up about 3% of the North American smartphone market, and hit a milestone of 10 million shipments in 2023.

The same Canalys report also reveals that Google’s revenue on these chips is up by 36% year-over-year.

