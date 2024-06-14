 Skip to main content

Google Messages no longer shows drafts in the conversation list [U: Fix coming]

Avatar for Abner Li  | Jun 14 2024 - 8:52 am PT
11 Comments
Google Messages logo

Google Messages for Android has made a small but noticeable change to the behavior of message drafts.

Update 6/11: As of the latest beta (20240610_04_RC00), the old draft message behavior has returned. This fix is not yet live in the stable channel (20240528_00_RC01).

Original 6/4: Previously, text you entered in the compose field but have not yet sent would be reflected on the main conversation list. That thread moved up the page, while “You:” followed by what you typed would appear in italics.

As of the latest stable (version 20240521_00_RC01) and beta (20240531_00_RC00) releases of Google Messages, that preview no longer appears. Threads still move to the top of the list, but there’s no other indication that it’s a draft. In fact, it looks like the last message from a contact was just received given that the time indicator has been updated instead of noting “Draft.”

That recognition of a draft existing would suggest a bug rather than a feature removal, but Google Messages has gotten rid of old features in recent months, like reminders, nudges (somehow, they’ve returned), and message organization (Personal + Business).

More on Google Messages:

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

Google Messages

Google Messages

Author

Avatar for Abner Li Abner Li

Editor-in-chief. Interested in the minutiae of Google and Alphabet. Tips/talk: abner@9to5g.com

Manage push notifications

notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
Please wait...processing
notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
Please wait...processing