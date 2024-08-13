Google Fitbit Premium members will get access to Peloton classes in new partnership

Google is partnering with Peloton to give Fitbit Premium users access to premium classes without needing a full Peloton membership.

Fitbit Premium is a helpful health suite to have access to if you use Google’s Pixel Watch or Fitbit devices to monitor health and wellness. Google just launched the Pixel Watch 3, which benefits from Fitbit Premium in added features. The service offers extensive health insights beyond basic trackings, like extended tracking periods, sleep scoring, and readiness scores.

In a new partnership with Peloton, Google is now offering Fitbit Premium members access to a catalog of Peloton classes. The classes will span a variety of exercises, including strength, pilates, running, boxing, cycling, barre, and more.

Google notes that the Fitbit app will eventually contain new content, and free users will have access to a limited number of classes. This seems to be a way Google can begin to bring high-end content to the Fitbit app, eventually drawing in more users with better exercise classes and app features.

This offer benefits Peloton members as well. The press release notes that Peloton members will get Google Pixel Watch and Fitbit Charge 6 device offers, which will likely include decent discounts for existing members.

This comes after Google announced the Pixel Watch 3. The third iteration brings a bigger battery with faster charging and better health tracking than the previous version. The Pixel Watch 3 starts at $349 for the 41mm Wi-Fi variant.

Peloton classes with be available to Fitbit Premium users in the US, UK, Canada, and Australia

More on Google: