Google sent out €100 Pixel Watch 3 discount codes in Europe

Avatar for Abner Li  | Sep 8 2024 - 12:15 pm PT
For some in Europe, Google has emailed a €100 discount code for the Pixel Watch 3. 

This “exclusive offer” has been seen by a few German users and brings the Wi-Fi models down to €299 (41mm) or €349 (45mm), while it’s €399 (41mm) or €449 (45mm) for LTE. This discount brings the pricing much closer to the US, if not slightly cheaper.

Meanwhile, these buyers can also take advantage of the €50 Google Store credit. This Pixel Watch 3 offer expires September 23 and requires a code that’s sent out over email and entered during Google Store checkout. It does not appear to have been widely emailed to Fitbit users. (The pre-order credit is available until September 29.)

Pixel Watch 3 code

Google has done these coupon codes with the original and second-generation Pixel Watch, but usually a bit later in the product life cycle in the US. This current discount is clearly focused on Europe, so it’s not the exact same promotion campaign. 

The Pixel Watch 3 launches September 10.

