City Guides coming to Facebook app, suggests places & events, connects you to friends

Facebook is testing a City Guides feature in its app. When you’re visiting a city, the feature points you to popular attractions, upcoming events and places locals visit – but with the friend focus you’d expect from Facebook. The app highlights places friends have visited, and events friends are attending …

TNW first spotted the feature in testing last year, with others seeing it again now, suggesting a wider rollout. While it has been seen first in the iOS app, it’s near-certain the same functionality will be added to the Android version.

The app appears to proactively offer you the guide for a city you are visiting, while you have the option to pull up other guides manually.

There are of course many apps offering this kind of functionality, but the emphasis on checking out places recommended by friends, as well as meeting up with them at events, does give Facebook’s approach an added appeal.

Have you seen the feature yet? If so, please share your impressions in the comments.