Which Android O rumored feature are you most excited for? [Poll]

Between Hiroshi Lockheimer’s constant teasing of Oreos and today’s round of rumors, it would appear that Google is getting closer and closer to taking the wraps off of the upcoming Android O. Which of today’s rumored features are you most excited to see?

Today, we saw some of the first tidbits of information leak out about the forthcoming version of Android. These rumors include a new notification system, the ability to see how many notifications are available for a given application, picture-in-picture mode, and so much more.

Just remember that all of these rumors are just that: rumors. But regardless, we should hopefully be hearing something from Google about Android O soon as they released the Android Nougat Developer Preview last year in March. That clearly didn’t help adoption of the OS, however, so perhaps Google will push back the first official mention of O until I/O.

Which of these rumored Android O features are you most excited for? You can read about the Android O rumors here if you want more information before taking our poll. After that, answer the poll below and let us know your thoughts in the comments!