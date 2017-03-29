You can watch Samsung’s Galaxy S8 event right here at 11 ET [Livestream]

The Samsung Galaxy S8 has been a long time coming, and it’s that time again for a Samsung Unpacked event where the Korean company will show us the phone that we’ve already seen from just about every angle. Tune in here to watch the Unpacked 2017 event live…

I feel like I’ve said this a dozen times since the beginning of this month, but the Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8+ have basically leaked in full. Both phones are expected to have very small bezels paired large, edged displays. Some official-looking spec sheets for both devices surfaced in February, showing that both will be packing premium specs (as to be expected), including Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 835 chip, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of storage to start.

We’ll be on the ground today to get you our first hands-on look with the phone powered-on in all its glory, but the latest leaks have pretty much provided that already, so head over and check that out while you wait for the event to start. You can also check out a video comparing the Galaxy S8 to an iPhone 7 to see just how they size up in the real world.

Thankfully, if you want to watch the Galaxy Unpacked 2017 event live, Samsung is providing a live stream on YouTube as it usually does. The even kicks off at 11 ET and you can watch it below: