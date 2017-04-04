Waze for Android Auto is finally on its way as beta testing prepares to kick off

Android Auto is excellent if Google Maps is your go-to navigation service, but if you’re a Waze user, you’re out of luck. Many loyal Waze fans got excited back at Google I/O 2016 when Waze for Android Auto was finally demoed, but in the time since, we haven’t heard much about it. Today, though, beta invites are going out to help test out Waze for Android Auto…

Waze is currently sending out invitations to members of its beta community (you can sign up here) to test out the app ahead of its full launch. The actual apps haven’t gone out to these users, but the company is stating that users should sign up if they are interested in testing down the road. Of course, Waze is only looking for testers who have access to Android Auto hardware, presumably not those with the Android Auto app simply on their phone.

This comes following Android Auto’s new Maps app switcher which is what can enable the use of Waze instead of Google Maps as the default navigation app when it does become available to all. It’s great to see beta tests going out as it means that the full public rollout can’t be too far off…