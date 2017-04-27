Which appliances around your home would be a good fit for Google Assistant? [Poll]

One of the ways that we’ve seen companies like Amazon grow its smart voice assistants is by letting third-party developers build it into their products. At this year’s CES, it was hard to find a product that didn’t have Amazon Echo functionality. Now, Google has released the Google Assistant SDK so that developers can start implementing it into products. What smart appliances do you want to have Assistant built-in?

In Google’s announcement, the company gave the examples of a smart mirror and as well as robots that could utilize the voice assistant. The options are pretty much endless but the key items that could get the most traction are most likely smart versions of the appliances already in people’s homes.

Currently, the Google Assistant SDK is still in developer preview so it is limited in functionality. That means that hot word and companion application integrations are not yet ready, but by the time a company is prepared to release a product with Assistant built-in, hopefully, the SDK will be fully functional.

So, now that the Google Assistant can be built into almost any smart appliance, where would like to see it implemented? Answer the poll below and let us know your thoughts in the comments!