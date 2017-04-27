Google Maps for Android gets a redesigned home screen in India

Google Maps is the latest service to receive an India-specific update this week following Translate, Gboard, and Chrome. The Android app features a new home screen that loads faster and features new shortcuts for quick navigation.

Compared to the current design, this home screen is less information dense and more focused on highlighting what you can quickly do with Google Maps in one tap:

This new home screen is designed for people in India – we’re hoping that this helps to provide a much more intuitive and faster experience for users in India

It is not too different from the interface available for the rest of the world. Taping a bottom bar brings up “quick actions” for getting directions through different modes, changing map layers, and saved offline routes.

Tapping any of the transportation modes will bring up the usual directions interface. When searching for places, the map loads in the background, thus making the home screen much faster on slower connections.

The bottom row of buttons allows users to switch between satellite, traffic, and transport lines layers, with there also being a shortcut to save an offline area.

This new interface began rolling out earlier this week in India.