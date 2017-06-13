Plex for Android can now play just about any locally stored video file

Plex has today announced that its Android app is gaining the ability to play most locally stored video files on your device. The update should make the Plex app a great option for those looking for an easy way to play a wide variety of video file types…

Plex is most primarily known as a media server, in many cases used for full-length movies you own that you might want to be able to access while on the go. This update makes it easy to play locally-stored files, no server needed.

With our latest update to our Android app, you’ll be able to use Plex to simply open and play just about any video file that you already have on your device or SD card. Or, open a file in another app and choose to play it in Plex. Give us your .MP4s, your .MKVs, your .AVIs, your .WMVs, or even your .WMDs (did you catch that, FBI?) We play them all. No server required!

With this new version 6.0 of the app, you can play MKV, MP4, AVI, or WMV files. Files play much like they do when streamed in Plex, letting you change audio tracks, turn on internal subtitles, as well as get a rich preview with a poster, artwork, summary, and more.

You can get the latest version of Plex for Android on the Play Store for free.