Facebook testing feature to protect profile photos from download or misuse

Facebook is testing a new feature designed to protect profile photos from being downloaded. The aim is to make women in particular feel more comfortable about uploading their photo to the service.

Some scammers harvest photos from Facebook, especially those of women, for use in ads or dating frauds.

When a user chooses to protect their photo, other people will no longer be able to download or share it, and screen-grabbing is disabled on Android devices. Additionally, you can choose to overlay a texture onto the photo, which Facebook research has found makes photos less likely to be misused.

Protected photos get a blue border and shield to provide visual confirmation that the protections are in place.

The company is testing the feature in India, where women are especially nervous about uploading their photo, and says it will then be rolled out to other countries if the pilot scheme is a success.

Via Fortune

