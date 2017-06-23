9to5Rewards: Two Tech21 Evo GO wallet cases for Samsung Galaxy S8 & S8+

For this week’s 9to5Rewards, we’re partnering with tech21 to give away a couple cases for the Samsung Galaxy S8 or S8+. If you win, you’re going to get a cases from the same company that made the Evo Check cases for Pixel that we gave away in March…

Everyone can use an Echo Dot: Just $50!

Specifically, we’re giving away one case per winner; you’ll get one Evo Go case. Here are the full details:

Each of the two winners of this week’s giveaway is going to get one case valued at $69.95 for the device of their choice. Check back every week for more opportunities to win, and check out the 9to5Rewards guide to see what you’ve already missed out on. There are more chances to win some goodies this week over at 9to5Mac.

As always, we’ll announce winners from the previous week’s giveaway here each week. Last week’s winners of our Speck case bundles for Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8+ were @computertechie7 and @sgkirkpatrick.

This week’s giveaway is open to readers in the US.

How to enter?

Our 9to5Rewards program is officially out of beta! Get swag just for being part of our community. Learn more.

Check out this week’s other Rewards giveaways:

9to5Toys: Coming soon!

9to5Mac: Coming soon!