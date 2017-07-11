Google opens 2017 Material Design Awards to Android, iOS, & web, accepting self-nominations

In addition to opening sign-ups for the Indie Games Festival today, Google is now taking nominations for the 2017 Material Design Awards. A more open selection process this year will look at Material experiences on both iOS and the web.

Of note, Google is only taking self-nominations for their third annual award that recognizes “best-in-class designs” that incorporate Material principles. The Google Design team will likely have their own internal process, but self-entries will be accepted until July 27th.

There are four categories to this year’s awards:

Brand Expressiveness – a brand identity brought to life through an engaging and harmonious use of color, imagery, typography, and motion.

– a brand identity brought to life through an engaging and harmonious use of color, imagery, typography, and motion. Interaction Design – an impactful experience created through navigation, structure, and affordances across many contexts and screen sizes.

– an impactful experience created through navigation, structure, and affordances across many contexts and screen sizes. Platform Adaptiveness – a multi-platform design that allows users to consistently perform tasks in a way that feels natural for each device.

– a multi-platform design that allows users to consistently perform tasks in a way that feels natural for each device. Innovation – an ability to push the fundamentals of Material Design and its components in inspiring new directions.

Unlike previous years where all winners were Android apps, Google is now open to the nomination of iOS and web experiences:

We’re looking for products that push the boundaries of Material Design to create brilliant, meaningful experiences, no matter the platform.

Winners of the 3rd annual Material Design Awards will be announced in September.