Google Street View now lets you venture inside the International Space Station [Video]

Google has been working hard to capture remote landscapes that most people won’t ever be able to see in person, including a volcano. Street View’s latest adventure takes the viewer off of planet Earth and into the International Space Station (ISS)…

Astronaut Thomas Pesquet of the European Space Agency recently spent six months at the ISS and during his time there, he captured photos of all 15 modules that make up the space station. The 360-degree photographs of each module allow you to explore every nook and cranny and experience the view that astronauts get to experience every day when they wake up.

A first for Street View, there are “helpful little notes” that appear throughout the ISS. When you click on these, Google Maps will load an explanation of the object. This is something that could one day be used in the standard Street View to help identify businesses or other points of interest.

Make sure you spend a couple of minutes clicking through the ISS on Google Maps’ Street View which can be viewed here.

Image via Google Blog