Android O Developer Preview 4 rolling out w/ ‘near-final system images’ for Pixel, Nexus

Ahead of Android O’s official launch later this summer, Google has released the last 8.0 developer preview. Featuring “near-final system images” for recent Pixel and Nexus devices, this release allows app developers to conduct final testing.

The last release in early June added several new user-facing features, including themed media notification, an updated Google Camera, and other design tweaks.

DP4 “includes the final system behaviors, the latest bug fixes and optimizations, and the final APIs (API level 26).” Google is also releasing the stable version of the Android 26.0.0 Support Library.

Those already enrolled in the Android Beta Program should receive an update notification shortly on their compatible Pixel or Nexus device.

Factory images for build OPP4.170623.014 can be flashed immediately for those who don’t want to wait for the Beta OTA. If you need help, check out our guides on how to flash a factory image or sign-up for the Android Beta Program.

Google has also posted the download links to the OTA files to quickly sideload DP4. Visit our guide if you need help installing: