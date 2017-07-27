Google Play will discount full TV seasons based on episodes you already own

In line with other digital media stores, Google Play Movies & TV has a convenient feature that allows users to buy TV seasons at a discounted price if they already own existing episodes.

The “Complete your TV season” feature works if you’ve previously bought episodes within the season you are planning to purchase outright. Instead of having to pay again for those episodes, users will be offered a lower price that factors in those purchases.

This new feature works on the web or in the Google Play Movies & TV app for Android, Roku, and other compatible Smart TVs, with the lower price appearing as you complete the buying transaction.

Certain shows are not eligible for this feature, including bundles and those in your Family Library. There are a number of other details, including not being able to combine this discount with other promotions. Fortunately, SD content will be upgraded in quality when completing a season in HD. The full list is below:

This feature is available for SD and HD only.

The price of SD and HD episodes you own count toward completing a season in HD. The price of HD episodes you own won’t count toward completing a season in SD.

On the details page, you’ll always see the lowest price to complete your season, whether SD or HD.

If you already own SD episodes before completing the season in HD, the SD episode quality will be upgraded to HD.

Certain TV shows are not eligible for this feature, like those in your Family Library or those sold in a bundle.

You can’t combine this feature with promotions. If another promotion offers a lower price for the season, we’ll show you that price before you make your purchase.

Hopefully, this feature will soon expand to Play Music when completing albums where individual tracks are already owned.

