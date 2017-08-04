The Sony Xperia XZ Premium now supports HDR streaming on Netflix

The transition from 1080p Full HD to 4K and HDR (High Dynamic Range) video content has been a slow and steady one so far, and this is true for both television and mobile platforms. The LG G6 was previously the only smartphone that supported HDR streaming on Netflix, but that’s now changing as the Sony Xperia XZ Premium is gaining this compatibility as well.

Sigma 18-35mm Lens

Netflix’s library of HDR content is one of the best you can currently find, and when streamed on the Xperia XZ Premium, you should now notice punchier colors, deeper blacks, and a brighter overall image. Plus, when you pair this with the XZ Premium’s 4K display, you’re in for one of the best Netflix mobile viewing experiences around.

While it’s great to see Netflix expanding its HDR content to more mobile devices, its support on the XZ Premium isn’t exactly the same as it is on the LG G6. Where the G6 offers HDR video and Dolby Vision, the XZ Premium lacks Dolby Vision support.

If you’re the owner of Sony’s latest Xperia handset and want to give the new HDR streaming features a shot, you’ll need to ensure that you’re running the latest version of the Netflix app (5.0), subscribed to Netflix’s Premium $11.99/month plan, and rocking a data connection of 25Mbps or faster.

(via Android Police)

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: