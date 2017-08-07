You can now buy Glass Enterprise Edition online for $1828 via a Glass for Work partner

One of Google’s ‘Glass for Work’ partners, now seemingly called ‘Glass Partners,’ has listed the company’s not-so-newly-refreshed Glass hardware for sale on its website. The price to get the device and access to proprietary streaming software? €1,550.00, or roughly 1,828 US dollars.

We told you more than two years ago that Google was planning to sell Enterprise Edition hardware exclusively through its Glass for Work partners, and it has been doing so since around the time I reported that — albeit under the radar. Now, though, things are going a bit more public.

The kit comes from a Glass Partner called Streye, which like many of the other Glass partners, focuses on providing streaming solutions to enterprises using its own proprietary software solutions in tandem with the new Glass Enterprise Edition hardware. For the $1,828 charge plus shipping you’ll get Glass Enterprise, the Streye Lite App, a Streye User Account, a year of support, and 2GB of Streye cloud storage.

Before you get too excited, let me make something completely clear: You almost certainly do not want to buy this device if you’re a consumer looking to have fun with Google’s augmented reality hardware platform. I’ve been reporting on this device since the summer of 2015, and the hardware is outdated to say the least. That, and it’s pretty clear that the company is shipping this device with proprietary software that’s for enterprise video streaming, not for making cat videos to post on Facebook.

That said, it doesn’t look like Steye’s website is doing anything to prevent just your average Joe from grabbing their hardware and software suite. I managed to get all the way through the checkout process before deciding not to hit the “Complete Order” button. So if you’re an obsessed Google fan and want to have another pair of Glass for your shelf (remember, this one basically just has a new processor and better battery life), then be my guest.

The Streye site documents the same spec sheet (minus some details) that we exclusively unveiled last month, including a traditional 640 x 360 screen, a bunch of new sensors, dual-band 2.4 + 5 GHz 802.11a/b/g/n/ac WiFi, Bluetooth LE and HID, a 5MP camera that shoots 720p video, 32GB of storage, 2GB of RAM, and a 780 mAh battery.