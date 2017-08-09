OnePlus releases three new icon packs on the Google Play Store

Over the past few weeks, OnePlus has released two of its system apps onto the Google Play Store – OnePlus Weather and the OnePlus Launcher. OnePlus moving its apps to the Play Store allows for a faster and smoother update process, and it looks like the company is now pushing three more apps to the Play Store.

Sigma 18-35mm Lens

These three apps are all icon packs, and they include the OnePlus Icon Pack, OnePlus Icon Pack – Round, and OnePlus Icon Pack – Square. The regular icon pack consists of the stock icons found for OnePlus’s system apps, but the Round and Square packs consists of new takes on these icons that we previously haven’t seen before.

These icon packs support OnePlus’s Phone, Message, Contact, Weather, Camera, Gallery, Calculator, Recorder, Note, Download, File Manager, Email, Clock, Community, Calendar, One Day One Photo, SIM Card, and Settings apps, and typical of most releases like this, the icon packs are only compatible with select OnePlus devices.

All three of these icon packs will work on OnePlus phones running the OnePlus Launcher 2.1 or later, and they also feature dynamic icon support for the Calendar and Weather apps. However, since the packs are currently in an Unreleased form, the Google Play Store warns that they may be unstable.

OnePlus’s release of these square and round icon packs show that the company is likely trying to go for a more cohesive look throughout its UI, and while this is a move that can have its benefits, it’s one that not everyone is jumping on the bandwagon for quite yet.

There’s currently no word as to whether or not OnePlus has plans for making these icon packs available for phones other than its own, but if previous events are anything to go by, we wouldn’t hold your breath for that.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: