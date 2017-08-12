Android O likely scheduled to begin rolling out to Google Pixel on August 21st

Just like last year, Google released the first developer preview for its forthcoming major software update in the middle of spring — March, to be exact. Now, just about 5 months later, Android 8.0 (Oreo?) is finally nearing public release. According to some tweets from a pair of well-connected Android reporters, the specific day to mark on your calendar is August 21st.

That is, of course, if you have a device that will actually be getting the update starting on this day. Ruddock from AP specifically mentions the Pixel, but other Google devices — those that you can already install the betas on today — should also get their O updates soon if not also on the 21st. Evan Blass corroborates the date.

Official Google devices that have been getting developer preview releases (and therefore will be the first devices to receive this public release) are the Nexus 5X and Nexus 6P from 2015, the Nexus Player, and of course the three Pixels: Pixel, Pixel XL, and Pixel C.

For the rest of the Android smartphone OEMs (aka the majority of people), there’s really no telling when your device will get the update to Android 8.0. The most recent premium handsets from the major OEMs should see their updates before the end of the year, there’s really no way to predict this. The vast majority of Android devices in use today — around 85%, according to the latest numbers — don’t have last year’s Nougat.

It’s worth noting that this day is definitely not completely solidified, but it seems like it should be a big one in general for Android. Google is planning some amount of “spectacle” around the name unveiling, according to what David has heard, and it just so happens to be the same day as the doesn’t-happen-that-often solar eclipse that will be visible across much of the US.

The Android O update for Pixel is now scheduled for August 21st. — David Ruddock (@RDR0b11) August 11, 2017