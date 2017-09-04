Samsung Galaxy Note 8 and Sony Xperia XZ1 now support Netflix HDR streaming

Between Samsung’s event in New York City a couple weeks back and all of the device announcements from IFA, there’s been a flood of new Android phones and other gadgets to keep track of. The Galaxy Note 8 and Sony Xperia XZ1 are two of the bigger phones to come out of these past two weeks, and both are officially supported for Netflix HDR streaming.

Sigma 18-35mm Lens

Netflix’s HDR content offers better contrast and colors than what you’ll find with traditional HD streaming, and although the list of supported devices for mobile HDR content is still quite small, it’s good to see that Netflix is continuing to expand this list as much as it can.

Sony’s Xperia XZ1 features a 5.2-inch 1929 x 1080 display, whereas Samsung’s Galaxy Note 8 comes with a monstrous 6.3-inch Super AMOLED canvas with a resolution of 2960 x 1440. Although the Note 8 will offer the better overall picture, the XZ1’s display is also accompanied by dual front-facing speakers for rock-solid media consumption.

Alongside the Note 8 and Xperia XZ1, the Xperia XZ Premium, LG V30, and LG G6 also have access to Netflix in HDR (the G6 being the only one with support for Netflix HDR and Dolby Vision).

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: